LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, on Wednesday, identified a man who was hit and killed by a freight train, Monday morning.
Charles Davis, 28, was fatally injured about 10 a.m. Monday near Sierra Highway and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not known.
The circumstances of his death were under investigation.
