LOS ANGELES — A man found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was identified by authorities, Thursday, and the investigation was continuing into the death.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified him as Francisco Orduno Mota, 68, of Los Angeles. An autopsy was pending, the coroner’s office reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.