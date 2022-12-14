LITTLEROCK — Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area, over the weekend.
Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon, Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. His city of residence was unknown.
The shooting occurred at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel, according to reports from the scene.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
