PALMDALE — Authorities on Wednesday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck in the Palmdale area over the weekend.
David Lopez, 53, of Sylmar died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Angeles Forest Highway south of Vincent View Road, according to the coroner’s office and the CHP.
Lopez was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson north on the highway when a southbound 2007 Ford F-150 pickup entered the northbound lane and the vehicles collided, the CHP reported.
The truck driver, 55-year-old Michael Deangelis of Littlerock, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the CHP reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.