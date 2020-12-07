LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority had a clean financial audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to results of the agency’s fiscal audit conducted by the Brown Armstrong Accountancy Corp.
The audit covers the agency’s internal controls, how it spent its money and whether it did it appropriately.
“We’ve issued what is considered an unmodified, or clean, opinion, and that is the highest form of assurance that we can render,” Thomas Young, a partner with the Bakersfield firm, said during a presentation at the AVTA’s Nov. 24 meeting, conducted via a Zoom conference.
The audit covers the fiscal year that ended June 30. The transit agency also had an unmodified opinion on its federal financial statements for the same fiscal period.
The report shows the AVTA ended the 2019-20 fiscal year with total revenue of approximately $48.3 million, an increase of about $5,1 million, or almost 12%, from the previous fiscal year.
“AVTA has begun to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fare revenues in fiscal year 2020 reduced by over 25% from the prior fiscal year. This is primarily due to the reduction of service AVTA deployed as a safety precaution during the months of April, May and June,” the report said.
The AVTA Board of Directors unanimously accepted the audit.
