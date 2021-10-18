ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District received a “clean” audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which shows no material problems with the District’s bookkeeping.
This is the eighth year in a row the District has received such an audit opinion, Director Greg Wood said.
“It is remarkable … how well the District did,” he said, especially given the challenges of the past year and stuff “having to constantly adjust on the fly.”
“When the smoke cleared, to have an audit report such as this audit report is very commendable,” Wood said.
The audit showed the District’s net position increased by 10.5%, to $53.8 million.
This net position includes investment in capital assets at $24.5 million, restricted funds of $554,000 and unrestricted funds of $28.8 million.
Total revenues for the 2020-2021 fiscal year increased by 19.9%, or nearly $2.14 million, primarily due to connection fees, according to the audit report.
Expenses, however, decreased by 2.2%, or $170,000, primarily due to a decrease in salaries, benefits and operations costs.
Water sales were also up by more than $2.7 million over the budgeted amount for the year, to $7.1 million, according to the audit report.
The audit did not find any material weaknesses in the District’s internal controls that they examined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.