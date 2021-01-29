SACRAMENTO — California’s unemployment agency was warned early in the pandemic to prepare for an increase in fraudulent jobless claims, yet it still suspended one of its key prevention tools and waited four months before making any substantive changes to its systems, according to a new audit released Thursday that blames Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for “significant missteps and inaction” that cost taxpayers at least $10.4 billion.
The report from California State Auditor Elaine Howle found the agency was flagging as many as 1,000 suspicious claims per day in the first four months of the pandemic, yet it only had two people responsible for reviewing these reports and stopping the payments.
It wasn’t until July that the agency automated this process. But even then, the agency did not act to stop fraudulent payments. One sign of fraud is multiple claims filed from the same address. In one assessment, the agency found 555,000 claims associated with just 26,000 addresses. Yet the agency did nothing, simply referring to the report as “informational.”
Auditors dug into that report and found one address that was the source of more than 80 unemployment claims. The agency’s fraud detection tool missed 12 of those claims, which are still active as of mid-December and had received more than $300,000 in benefits.
“Our review illustrates that EDD continues to pay claims despite having evidence that they are very likely fraudulent,” Howle wrote in her report.
The agency couldn’t even stop payments to prison inmates, paying at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates — more than double the amount previously reported by the state.
Agency officials told investigators they believed their fraud tools were effective. But Howle found the state “paid almost as much to suspicious claims as it prevented,” estimating the state stopped $12.8 billion in likely fraudulent payments while it paid at least $10.4 billion — a number that will rise in the coming months. The agency said this week it is investigating another $20 billion in suspicious payments.
Newsom and agency officials have consistently blamed the fraud problems on the federal government, which expanded unemployment benefits during the pandemic by loosening eligibility rules so much it made the program and easy target for criminals.
Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon on Thursday called the amount of fraud “unacceptable,” and said the agency “was unprepared to mitigate the criminal attacks we saw against the new federal unemployment insurance programs.”
