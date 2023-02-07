Huntington Park Police Shooting

Dorothy Lowe, the mother of Anthony Lowe, speaks during a news conference, Monday, in Huntington Park. Lowe, a double-amputee in a wheelchair, was fatally shot by police, in January, after a victim reported being stabbed by him.

 Associated Press

HUNTINGTON PARK — Authorities released audio and video, Monday, related to last month’s fatal police shooting of a stabbing suspect near Los Angeles, while the man who was stabbed said the attack was random and that he initially thought he’d only been punched before realizing he was bleeding.

The stabbing victim was interviewed by Fox 11 in a hospital room where he was continuing his recovery following the Jan. 26 attack by a man using a wheelchair in the city of Huntington Park.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Play stupid games...win stupid prizes...Anthony Lowe knows that now. Support the Police...they help keep evil at bay.

