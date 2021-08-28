LANCASTER — The 66th annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction, held Thursday, has been deemed a great success by organizers, despite taking place outside the traditional Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.
The event has long been at the heart of the fair and showcases its agricultural roots. Youth from across the Valley raise animals for sale at the auction, where patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
“It was a pretty exciting day,” Livestock Council Chairman Julie Briggs said. “It was really nice. We were really excited for our kids.
“Overall, we feel it was a huge success,” she said.
Based on preliminary numbers, it appears the auction may have set a new record for the amount of sales, with an unofficial total of a little over $700,000 raised, according to Briggs.
“The prices were higher than we’ve seen them in years,” she said, noting some pigs sold for as much as $44 per pound.
More accurate numbers will be available next week, after the close of the “add-on” period, when donors can add to the price paid for individual animals.
The auction took place this year at its normal time, despite the fact that the Fair itself is being pushed to October, in light of COVID-19 considerations.
The uncertainty arising from the pandemic may have also led to the reduced number of animals for sale this year, down by about 100 than is typical, Briggs said. Some 236 animals were available for sale.
It did not, however, dampen the enthusiasm of buyers.
“They came and spent a lot of money and it is amazing how they do that every year,” AV Fair CEO Dan Jacobs said via email. “It is a great group of people and the support they give to these kids is incredible.”
The buyers groups already established — they pool their funds to purchase livestock — were joined by another this year, the Ranchin’ Romeos, who got started by purchasing several animals.
“Our community of buyers really believes in agriculture,” and have an understanding of its importance, Briggs said.
The stand-alone edition was a hybrid auction, with online and in-person bidding at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
Online buyers submitted their opening and max bids ahead of time; they were not involved in the real-time bidding
“It all worked very seamlessly. We think it went very, very well,” Briggs said.
The new process is an option for buyers who could not make the auction in person or who live a distance away to still participate, she said.
Organizers expect some of the changes made this year to continue going forward, such as the online bidding option and the setup of tables and chairs for buyers in the auction arena instead of bleachers.
“There are some things that we have to change, but all in all I am very happy with the outcome,” Jacobs said.
The auction would not be possible without the aid of a couple dozen volunteers.
“We really appreciate our volunteers who make this show happen,” Briggs said.
“The volunteers were fantastic and we could not have accomplished what we did without them,” Jacobs said. “They took on the bulk of the show and auction and that is what I noticed the most. I cannot thank them enough.”
