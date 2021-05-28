LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Rescue airlifted an ATV rider from the Littlerock area on Sunday after the rider lost control and flipped over.
A large group was in the area, riding side-by-side vehicles and ATVs. The injured rider was part of that group. The group wanted to access the popular dirt area in their neighborhood.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team responded to the incident and two of the riders in the group received citations.
A post on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page said, “With the weather warming up, we have noticed the volume of this type of activity growing exponentially huge right now, especially in Littlerock.”
The post then provided some safety tips when riding ATVs and other off-highway vehicles:
• Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves.
• Never ride on paved roads except to cross when done safely and permitted by law — always be vigilant; another vehicle could hit you. ATVs are designed to be operated off-highway, not on public streets.
• Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and no more than one passenger on an ATV specifically designed for two people.
• Ride an ATV that’s right for your age.
• Supervise riders younger than 16; ATVs are not toys.
• Ride only on designated trails and at a safe speed.
Visit https://ohv.parks.ca/gov/?page–id=1140 for details on state vehicular recreation areas and off highway vehicle tips.
