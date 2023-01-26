AVUHSD Cancel the Contract

Kerry Agomo, a senior at Lancaster High School, addresses the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education about student discipline, at the Jan. 19 meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.

Last week, Disability Rights California, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, Equal Justice Society and Kilpatrick Townsend emailed the nine-page letter to the District and Board members.

