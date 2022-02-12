CABAZON, Calif. — A Southern California judge, on Friday, ordered the release of police body-camera footage in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in 2017, according to lawyers representing the victim’s family.
Edward Paul Manning III was shot and killed by Deputy George Scott of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on March 4, 2017, in Cabazon, an unincorporated community about 85 miles east of Los Angeles.
The sheriff’s department said in 2017 that deputies were called to an area near the Desert Hills Premium Outlets after a report of a “suspicious person near a business.” Manning allegedly fled across a freeway and was found by a helicopter.
Authorities said Manning pointed a metal object “simulating a weapon” at the deputies and Scott opened fire. Scott was put on administrative leave at the time but it was not immediately clear, Friday, what his employment status is now.
Attorneys John C. Taylor and Peter Reagan, who are representing Manning’s family in their lawsuit alleging negligence and wrongful death, said in a news release, Friday, that the 26-year-old had been dumpster diving near the outlets and was unarmed.
“Mr. Manning was unarmed, nonviolent, and was running away when the deputy repeatedly shot him in the back,” Taylor said in the release. “Edward wasn’t a threat to any deputy.”
