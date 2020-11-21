SACRAMENTO — California’s attorney general has dropped a lawsuit seeking the names and contact information of every person who used one of the state Republican Party’s unofficial ballot drop boxes.
The party used the boxes to collect ballots in some counties with closely contested US House races. It’s legal in California to collect completed ballots and turn them in on behalf of voters. But state law says only county election officials are allowed to deploy ballot drop boxes.
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla initially ordered the party to remove the boxes.
