A defense attorney worked to poke holes Monday in a Bakersfield Police Department detective’s interrogation of a woman accused of killing her adoptive toddlers, then concluded with a heated statement in which she vowed to get him to apologize to her client.
Alexia Torres Stallings, defense attorney for co-defendant Jacqueline West, took BPD Detective John Ryan through pointed questions about his interpretation of video recordings near her house, then finished by focusing on techniques and practices he used to interrogate West.
Jacqueline and her husband, Trezell West, are charged in the deaths of brothers Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, with two counts each of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and other charges. Their murder trial resumed Monday, the ninth day of trial, and featured mostly BPD personnel who have worked the case and a Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team member.
Orrin and Orson were reported missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020 by their adoptive parents. Trezell West said both boys were playing with chalk in the backyard when he left to gather firewood, and that upon his return he noticed they had disappeared.
Prosecutor Eric Smith has played roughly three hours of footage from two interviews in which Ryan used different methods to try and get Jacqueline West to tell him where Orrin and Orson were. The detective repeatedly told her the kids didn’t go missing Dec. 21, 2020 and that she was either lying or covering up for someone, according to footage.
Despite this constant barrage of emotional statements, Jacqueline was steadfast: She insisted she wasn’t lying and that her kids did go missing from her house that day.
During the interrogation, Torres Stallings elicited a statement from Ryan that he knew a California City Police Department officer was left alone with Jacqueline and touched her leg and the small of her back. Torres Stallings asked Ryan if he remembered he kept on pressuring Jacqueline by saying her kids — aside from Orrin and Orson — were taken away and her husband would turn on her.
With her voice rising, Torres Stallings continued to ask Ryan if he remembered telling Jacqueline that 12 jurors would find her guilty and find out she’s lying. Yes, the detective responded.
Torres Stallings ended her cross-examination by asking Ryan if he remembers promising to Jacqueline he’ll apologize to her if she’s found innocent. Yes, Ryan testified.
“I am going to hold you to that,” Torres Stallings said.
Prosecutor Smith objected to this last statement, and Judge Charles Brehmer sustained his objection.
Ryan further testified he has previously worked on one or two missing children cases while serving in the patrol unit at BPD. He currently works as a BPD liaison for the FBI.
Previously, Ryan testified he examined surveillance video from a house close to the Wests’ residence in California City. He testified the footage showed there were only four children who walked into a van with Jacqueline and Trezell, which to him suggested Orrin and Orson weren’t with the kids.
The Wests have six children in total, including Orrin and Orson.
Ryan also testified Monday he couldn’t distinguish in the footage each of the four children’s clothing, ages or facial descriptions. He acknowledged he couldn’t tell whether any of the individuals walking to and from the Wests’ house was carrying a child.
