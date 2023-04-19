Cal City boys trial

Defense attorney Victor Nasser (left), defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements to the jury on March 28.

 ELIZA GREEN/The Californian

A defense attorney worked to poke holes Monday in a Bakersfield Police Department detective’s interrogation of a woman accused of killing her adoptive toddlers, then concluded with a heated statement in which she vowed to get him to apologize to her client.

Alexia Torres Stallings, defense attorney for co-defendant Jacqueline West, took BPD Detective John Ryan through pointed questions about his interpretation of video recordings near her house, then finished by focusing on techniques and practices he used to interrogate West.

