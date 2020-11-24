The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Keith Lamont Bryant.
He is wanted for attempted murder and spousal abuse from an incident which occurred on Nov. 21 in Mojave (Case 2020-00161635).
Bryant shot his girlfriend in the chest with a .40-caliber firearm. He is believed to still be in possession of the firearm.
He is a Black, 24-year-old male standing 5’10” and weighing 194 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He frequents the Mojave and Lancaster area. He has a $1 million arrest warrant.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
