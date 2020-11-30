SOUTH PASADENA — A man beating and choking his estranged girlfriend in a home was killed by the woman’s mother and sister Saturday as they tried to rescue her, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the South Pasadena home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The woman’s mother and sister are not expected to face charges.
(1) comment
Good riddance!
