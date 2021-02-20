LANCASTER — Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit are searching for an at-risk missing person.
Samuel Carver Sopkovich, 25, was last seen at 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 44000 block of Elm Avenue in Lancaster.
He stands six-feet tall, weighs 233 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirts and a black hooded sweatshirt. Sopkovich has a tattoo on his left arm. He is bipolar and suicidal.
Anyone with information about Sopkovich’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may do so by using the P3 Tips mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.