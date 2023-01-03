RIO DELL, Calif. — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake, nearly two weeks ago, killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said, Monday.
The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m., on New Year’s Day, about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the US Geological Survey.
