Obit Apollo Astronaut

Astronaut James A. McDivitt poses for a picture as a NASA astronaut. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, died, Thursday. He was 93.

 NASA via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.

McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first US spacewalk. His photographs of White during the spacewalk became iconic images.

