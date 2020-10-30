A man who worked at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a woman in a jail cell last year.
Daniel Everts, 25, was a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s custody assistant when the alleged assault occurred. He’s been charged with one count each of forcible oral copulation, oral copulation by threat of arrest or to deport under color of authority and sexual activity with an adult confined in a detention facility, according to a news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s office.
On June 16, 2019, Everts allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had been taken to Lancaster Station earlier.
On Oct. 6, the case was filed for warrant. Everts pleaded not guilty, on Thursday, to the charges. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 12.
Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $100,000. If convicted as charged, Everts faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years in state prison.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.
