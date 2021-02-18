BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Caidance Williams, 14.
She was last seen on Jan. 20. It is unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. She stands five-feet-four-inches, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and has scars on her left cheek and right index finger.
Anyone who has information regarding Williams’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Reference case 2021-00008573.
