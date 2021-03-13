LANCASTER — Residents from two neighborhoods will now have access to valuable support and resources close to home.
The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley recently announced its partnership with the City to offer support programs through two Neighborhood Health Homes.
Mayor R. Rex Parris said he and the City Council are proud to have established partnerships with nonprofit organizations that allow them to collectively help local residents overcome a multitude of challenges and barriers.
“The Children’s Center has played an important role in this community for more than 30 years,” he said. “We know local residents will benefit from the organization’s presence in these two Neighborhood Health Homes.”
The homes are at 422 East Landsford St. and 1102 West Ave. H-5. They will be able to provide various resources with more that will be added in the coming weeks.
“By operating out of Neighborhood Health Homes, we can extend our reach and impact more people who utilize our programs and services,” center Executive Director Sue Page said. “We are the new neighbor most people would love to have — friendly, helpful and reliable.”
The homes will offer residents classes in anger management, parenting and other life skills in addition to job readiness support which includes resume creation and interview coaching.
They will also be able to provide immunizations for residents, basic healthcare services and consultations with the center’s community ambassadors to get connected with valuable social services programs.
The homes offer a unique solution to a complex problem and are designed to bring health and wellness programming directly to the neighborhoods that need it the most.
The center is looking for donations to help equip the homes with the supplies they need. Anyone interested in donating can order from the organization’s Amazon Smile Charity Wish List. The list is available on ccav.org/connect or by searching for “The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley” on Amazon Smile.
