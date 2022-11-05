LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District saw a nearly 4% drop in the number of students who met or exceeded state standards for mathematics, compared to pre-pandemic scores, according to data released, last month, by the California Department of Education.

However, more recent NWEA assessments show students’ scores are improving.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist...Living in your Basement...Hoping to be a Democrat Politician.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.