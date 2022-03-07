Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, will send field representatives into the field this week for two special mobile office hours events to meet with constituents — by appointment only — in the rural corners of the 36th Assembly District.
“Having connection and communication with your elected official’s office is vital,” Lackey said in a statement. “Knowing this, I am asking my field representatives to go out to the rural areas in the 36th District with a Mobile Office to make sure all of my constituents are getting the help they need in connecting with state agencies.”
Lackey’s office can assist constituents with an array of issues including the Employment Development Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, Housing is Key and Department of Consumer Affairs.
The field representatives will be in Leona Valley, from 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
They will be in Boron from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, at the Boron Aerospace Museum, 26922 20 Mule Team Road.
For details and to make an appointment, call the District Office at 661-267-7636.
