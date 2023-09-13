California Legislature Mental Health

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, of Hollister, congratulates state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, on Tuesday after the Assembly approved her bill, SB326, to overhaul how counties pay for mental health programs, during the Assembly session in Sacramento.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers voted Tuesday to put a proposal before voters next March that would overhaul how counties pay for mental and behavioral health programs in an effort to address the state’s worsening homelessness crisis.

The bill authored by Democratic state Sen. Susan Eggman was passed by the state Assembly and will need one more vote in the Senate if it is to make the ballot.

