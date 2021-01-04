LANCASTER — A man suspected of committing several assaults with a deadly weapon and his passenger were arrested Saturday following a short pursuit that resulted in a crash.
The chain of events started about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by the suspect at a vacant field off of 15th Street West and Avenue J-8 but instead of getting out, he drove off, said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The pursuit was short and ended with the suspect crashing into another vehicle at 15th Street West and Avenue J. Hoyt said.
The suspect ran away but was quickly caught, the lieutenant said. He was arrested for suspicion of committing “several assaults with a firearm,” Hoyt said. The female passenger was arrested on a felony no bail warrant.
There were two people inside the car into which the suspect crashed, he said. The driver suffered a broken wrist and the passenger sustained a concussion. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.