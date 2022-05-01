LOS ANGELES — A suspect wanted for assault was finally taken into custody, early Saturday, after a three-hour-plus slow-speed chase.
The pursuit began before 10 p.m., Friday, when officers were called regarding reports the suspect had threatened someone with a rifle, according to broadcast reports.
The chase traversed several Mid-City thoroughfares and neighborhoods.
The suspect, who was driving a Mercedes C Class sedan, according to reports, stopped numerous times to make shooting gestures at trailing Los Angeles Police officers before resuming the chase.
NBC4 reported the suspect had several weapons in the vehicle and officers shot at the suspect with non-lethal ammunition during one of the stops.
Police tried defensive PIT maneuvers unsuccessfully at least three times in an effort to slow the suspect down, although the Mercedes eventually began losing rubber on its right front tire, which began wobbling dangerously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.