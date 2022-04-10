Editor’s note: Makia Bryant was chosen as a Future Leader for 2022; however, her profile and photo were erroneously omitted from the Future Leaders special section that published on March 20. We apologize for this error.
Antelope Valley High School senior Makia Bryant knows she has a long road of college ahead of her. The first four years will be spent at California State University, Northridge, or the California Polytechnic State University, followed by another three years in law school, with a major in political science or philosophy.
Then it’s another three years in law school and passage of the bar exam.
“I always wanted to be a lawyer,” Bryant, 18, said.
That desire to work in law especially intensified during the racial justice protests in 2021, following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police.
“With all the different things going on with African Americans getting killed, that pushed me to go into the law,” she said.
While she understood that racial justice is not a new problem, the protests in 2021 brought it to the forefront.
“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, all the different names, that’s what motivated me to keep pushing forward last year,” she said.
Bryant, of Lancaster, said she plans on majoring in political science or philosophy before matriculating into law school.
California State University, Northridge stood out to her when she visited the campus.
“It just felt like it was a fit for me,” Bryant said.
Students and staff with whom she interacted seemed helpful and it seemed like there are resources on campus to help students graduate. But she likely won’t need too much help, as she has been preparing for college her entire high school career, as a member of the Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, club.
That club also ushered her into community service work, helping those who work with children in a group home.
“It was a different type of experience, the group home,” Bryant said.
She is no stranger to working with children, as her job is at a daycare, looking after children eight months to 12 years old.
“I enjoy it,” she said. “It was a learning process for me. When I first got there, I went home tired every day. Now, I’m one of the most experienced employees there, helping others come onto the job. It’s been a real learning experience and it gave me a lot of patience.”
Working at the daycare has also put Bryant to the test, like when her boss dropped her and another brand new employee into a classroom they’d never worked before.
“All the children, they flipped the room upside down,” she said. “It was horrible.”
Bryant took charge, rounded up the children and got them back to doing the school activities, instead of the anarchy they tried to institute.
“When things get hard, you have to just keep going forward and you can find things with different problem-solving skills, but you can get through things, if you don’t lose your faith,” she said.
Nigel Holly said Bryant shows a determination to succeed and to help fellow students and staff succeed, as well, while teacher Tiffany Singer said Bryant is one of the hardest working students she know.
“She encourages other students to do their best and always steps up as a leader in class,” she said.
Bryant said her hobby is applying eyelash extensions.
