WASHINGTON — Public health officials were already warning Americans about the need to prepare for the Coronavirus threat in February when President Donald Trump called it “deadly stuff” in a private conversation that has only now has come to light.
At the time, the virus was mostly a problem in China, with just 11 cases confirmed in the United States.
There was uncertainty about how the US ultimately would be affected, and top US officials would deliver some mixed messages along the way. But their overall thrust was to take the thing seriously.
“We’re preparing as if this is a pandemic,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters on Feb. 5.
Trump, however, had a louder megaphone than his health experts, and in public he was playing down the threat. Three days after delivering his “deadly” assessment in a private call with journalist Bob Woodward, he told a New Hampshire rally on Feb. 10, “It’s going to be fine.”
Trump’s acknowledgment in Woodward’s new book “Rage” that he was minimizing the severity of the virus in public to avoid causing panic has triggered waves of criticism that he wasn’t leveling with the American people.
Pelosi was telling people to come to "Chinatown" during this time...De Blasio was saying "go on with your lives" The Dems were "upset" about restrictions placed on travel from China (saving thousands of lives). The Dems are still counting votes for the Iowa caucus (Pathetic)...Dems can't even make toast without messing it up...Dems are losers...and they are OK with that.
