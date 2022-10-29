Opioid Crisis

A photojournalist takes pictures of the exhibits on “The Faces of Fentanyl” at DEA headquarters, in Sept., before a press event at DEA headquarters in Arlington, Va.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Photo

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, in December 2020.

The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin. It killed them both.

