PEARBLOSSOM —The 24th STreet Theatre company will provide online performances of its acclaimed arts education program, Enter STage Right, for all Keppel Union School District transitional kindergarten through third-grade students via a three-year grant from the Promising Learners Project.
The Promise Learners Project grant targets low income and foster youth in transitional kindergarten through third grade to help them continue to stay in school; however, all students in those grade levels will benefit from the program, Antelope Elementary School principal Rhonda Dennis said at the Keppel Board of Education’s Dec. 14 meeting.
The districts received a three-year grant worth $32,000 a year.
“We’ve already finished our first year and so that $32,000 is what we have to spend,” Dennis said.
The 24h STreet Theatre proposal called for them to do in-person follow up student workshops, which will take place in spring and summer of 2022. The District will pay the theater company up to $30,000.
The grant includes professional development for transitional kindergarten through third grade teachers to teach them how to incorporate the arts and art activities into the classroom lessons.
“The other part of the grant is for them to actually do assemblies online for the students based on those professional development that they’ve done with the teachers,” Dennis said. “None of the funds will be coming from Keppel’s budget, it’s all from that grant. And this is just the first year and more to come.”
Dennis added the program is a great opportunity for Keppel Union School District students to learn with the arts, including that it deals with social emotional learning.
“There’s a lot of benefits to incorporating the arts into the lessons and your school,” Dennis said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity that we’ve been blessed with to give this to our students over the next three years.”
Keppel trustees unanimously approved the agreement with 24th STreet Theatre at the meeting.
