LONDON — Portuguese-British artist Paula Rego, who created bold, visceral works inspired by fairy tales, her homeland and her own life, has died, at age 87.
The Victoria Miro Gallery, which represents Rego, said, Wednesday, that she died “peacefully this morning, after a short illness, at home in north London, surrounded by her family.”
Rego’s work spanned styles from naturalism to the abstract, and often included vivid, unnerving depictions of people, animals or both. Among her best-known works are the “Dog Woman” pastel drawings portraying women in a series of canine poses.
Born in Lisbon, in 1935, Rego was sent to school in England and went on to study art at the Slade School in London. At the time, Portugal was governed by Antonio Salazar’s dictatorship and women were second-class citizens without the vote.
Rego said her father had told her: “Leave Portugal. This is no country for a woman.”
In the 1960s, Rego exhibited alongside rising young artists such as David Hockney as part of the London Group collective. One early painting, the semi-abstract “Salazar Vomiting the Homeland,” excoriated the dictatorship. Producing it in Portugal at the time would have landed her in jail.
Though she lived in Britain for decades, Rego’s work was infused with the colors and stories of her homeland, and drew on her childhood in conservative Portugal under the Salazar regime.
“Our infancy is always with us, isn’t it?” Rego told The Associated Press, in a 2014 interview.
On the Portugal of her childhood, she said: “It was a fascist state for everyone, but it was especially hard for women. They got a raw deal.”
A feminist who helped change the way women are depicted in art, Rego challenged expectations of beauty and explored subtexts of sex and violence in Portuguese folk tales and nursery rhymes.
A staunch champion of human rights, she memorably produced a series of paintings entitled “Abortion,” shortly after Portugal had rejected pregnancy termination on demand, in a 1998 referendum. In 2008-2009, she created another series, “Female Genital Mutilation.”
After Portugal’s transition to democracy, in the 1970s, Rego became one of the country’s most famous artists. A museum of her work opened in the seaside town of Cascais, in 2009.
The Portuguese government decreed a day of national mourning, when flags on government buildings will fly at half-mast in the artist’s honor.
