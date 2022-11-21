Prime Desert Woodland Preserve

The Prime Desert Woodland Preserve will get a site specific permanent augmented reality public art installation by artist Nancy Baker Cahill for summer 2023.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Prime Desert Woodland Preserve will get an augmented reality public art installation by artist Nancy Baker Cahill, next summer.

The Lancaster City Council, on Nov. 8, approved the public art installation and authorized $125,000 from the city’s Capital Improvement Budget to go toward the project.

