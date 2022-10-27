LOS ANGELES — A raging fire destroyed a vacant commercial building in Los Angeles, early Wednesday, and numerous other small fires broke out in the same area, triggering an arson investigation, authorities said.
Flames lit up the sky before dawn in North Hollywood as fire spread through the former restaurant, blanketing the neighborhood with smoke.
