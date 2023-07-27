PASADENA — Pasadena police on Wednesday said six people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide on Monday in Rancho Palos Verdes and another killing on Saturday in the Pasadena area.
Investigators did not immediately identify the suspects, citing the ongoing investigation. Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez said during a Wednesday news conference that the suspects are believed to be part of a group that carries out robberies of people “parked in scenic turnouts,” noting that the victims were usually “distracted” when the attacks occurred.
He said investigators recovered four firearms while making the arrests.
According to Gomez, the arrests were primarily connected to the Saturday killing of 32-year-old Jessie Munoz, who was fatally shot in a vehicle he was driving that crashed on Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 28.36. Munoz died at the scene.
Pasadena police detectives determined that the Munoz shooting resulted from an apparent robbery attempt.
Gomez told reporters that killing is believed to be linked to the killings of a man and a woman who were found fatally shot in Rancho Palos Verdes early Monday.
Deputies sent to the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes at 6:50 a.m. Monday found Jorge Ramos, 36, and TaylorRaven Whittaker, 26, fatally shot inside a parked Subaru sedan, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Multiple bullet holes were visible on the car.
