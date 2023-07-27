PASADENA — Pasadena police on Wednesday said six people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide on Monday in Rancho Palos Verdes and another killing on Saturday in the Pasadena area.

Investigators did not immediately identify the suspects, citing the ongoing investigation. Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez said during a Wednesday news conference that the suspects are believed to be part of a group that carries out robberies of people “parked in scenic turnouts,” noting that the victims were usually “distracted” when the attacks occurred.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.