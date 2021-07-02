LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the arrests of two suspects in a gang-related shooting that seriously wounded two Lancaster men.
The shooting was reported about 9:50 p.m. June 18 at Raven Lane and Avenue J-4, said sheriff’s Capt. Rob Jones.
Two 18-year-old men were outdoors when a man and a teenage boy rode by — one on a bicycle and the other on a skateboard — stopped and started shooting at them, Jones said.
Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their upper and lower bodies. One remained hospitalized Thursday.
The shooting was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, and that video and leads from community members led to the arrests of the two suspects Tuesday, he said.
Search warrants served at two locations yielded an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and two automatic handguns that Jones described as “ghost guns” — unregistered weapons made from kits available on the Internet.
The victims had no gang ties or criminal histories and had graduated from high school just two weeks before the shooting, according to Detective Jonathan Livingston.
The suspects, whose names were not immediately released, had ties to a Los Angeles street gang, he said.
