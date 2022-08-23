LONG BEACH (AP) — A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of trying to snatch a baby from a stroller at gunpoint in Southern California, over the weekend, authorities said.
Two women were walking with the baby in a stroller around noon, Saturday, in Long Beach when they were approached by “an unknown, armed female suspect,” police said in a statement.
“The suspect pointed the firearm at one of the adult victims and demanded the baby,” the police statement said.
The three women fought over the stroller until a car pulled up and a man behind the wheel fired a gun, police said. “The female suspect released the stroller and ran to the awaiting vehicle,” which sped away, the statement said.
Detectives located the suspect vehicle, around 8:45 p.m., and arrested a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both residents of Los Angeles, officials said.
