CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police arrested a man at the city’s July Fourth festivities at Central Park with a “ghost gun” — one without serial numbers or other identifying marks — and ammunition, according to a Police Department statement.
Officer Brain Hansen was on uniformed patrol at the park for the festivities, at about 5:30 p.m., when he noticed a man acting suspiciously. As the officer moved toward the man, he walked away and toward the restrooms, according to the statement.
Hansen contacted the man inside the restroom, and discovered he was carrying a handgun with no serial numbers. In addition, he had two high-capacity magazines with 21 rounds of live ammunition, including one in the chamber of the handgun, according to the statement.
Hansen arrested the man, identified by California City Police Department as Rudy Ornelas-Barraza, for multiple charges, according to the statement. Information on the specific charges was not available, Thursday.
He was transported to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.