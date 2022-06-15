LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said, Tuesday.
The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in the shooting, according to Officer Ramberto Salcido, a spokesperson for the CHP’s Southern Division. The officer is a 27-year-old man who has been on the force for less than a year; his name has not been made public.
Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi surrendered to police, Tuesday morning, in a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The shooting occurred shortly before, 8 p.m., Monday, after the officer stopped a sedan in the Studio City area. An altercation broke out and Khosroabadi allegedly pulled out a gun, fired multiple times at the officer and ran away.
