PALMDALE — After an hours-long standoff, a 29-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing a third-generation sheriff's deputy who was gunned down near the department's Palmdale station over the weekend.
Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot around 6 p.m Saturday while sitting in his patrol car near the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q. Sheriff's officials said a good Samaritan stopped to render aid after the shooting and the wounded deputy was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in grave condition. He was pronounced dead that night.
