PALMDALE — An arrest for assault with a deadly weapon led deputies to a cache of 50 firearms, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m., on Dec. 1, when deputies were flagged down at 10th Street East and Avenue R. There, a woman said she had been confronted by a man over a parking spot behind a beauty salon, in which he pointed a handgun at the woman’s head.
As she was in her car at the time, she drove away before contacting the deputies, officials reported.
Deputies were able to identify the man and located him in the 900 block of Avenue R. The area was blocked off while they obtained a search warrant, made possible by the use of a weapon in the alleged crime, officials said.
The man was taken into custody without incident, and 50 firearms were found as a result of the search warrant, officials reported.
The man was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a felon in possession of assault weapons. In addition, his father was arrested on charges of being in possession of assault weapons.
Both men were booked at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400. Anonymous tips may be submitted to LA Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
