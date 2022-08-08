FOUNTAIN VALLEY — A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Fountain Valley gas station, authorities said.
Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station, early on July 31, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in nearby Westminster. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a van leave the area a short time later, Westminster police Sgt. Eddie Esqueda said.
The suspect was arrested, Wednesday, at a Travelodge motel in Costa Mesa, Esqueda said. Police didn’t give a motive for the shooting or say how detectives tracked the suspect to the motel.
