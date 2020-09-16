PASADENA (AP) — Two teens were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pasadena during a weekend of extraordinary violence and suspected opiate overdose deaths, police said Monday.
An 18-year-old man was shot numerous times and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the neck Sunday night next to a park, a police statement said.
The victims were walking on a sidewalk when a vehicle with two occupants pulled alongside and stopped. The passenger yelled something before they fired weapons at both victims and sped away, the statement said.
Also during the weekend, there was a fatal stabbing, a car-to-car shooting in which nearly 20 bullets were fired, the arrest of a person with a firearm at a park.
There were also seven suspected opiate overdoses that left three men dead and one in grave condition between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.
Assaults with a deadly weapon are up 40% this year compared to last year, police have seized more than 200 guns, there have been nearly 30 shootings — mostly car-to-car — and gang violence is up, police said.
“This increased activity cannot continue and the Pasadena Police Department will deploy additional patrol officers to combat and prevent any further acts of violence,” said Police Chief John E. Perez.
