OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A woman lying on a Southern California beach was crushed to death by a tractor that was helping in a harbor dredging project, police said.
The woman may have been asleep when the Caterpillar tractor ran over her at about 10 a.m. near a jetty at Oceanside Harbor, north of San Diego, police said.
The woman, who may have been homeless, was fully clothed rather than being in a swimsuit and didn’t have any identification, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.
The tractor was being used to move pipes, police said.
The tractor driver felt a bump and at first thought he had hit a dip but then turned around and saw the woman in the sand, Bussey said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Manson Construction Co., which was doing the dredging, was cooperating with police, President John Holmes said in a statement.
“All of us are devastated,” he said of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.