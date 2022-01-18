PASADENA — An investigation is continuing into a single-vehicle crash that killed three teenage boys.
The crash was reported about 8:25 p.m., Sunday, on Michillinda Avenue south of Foothill Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP had initially reported that the vehicle fell onto the street from the nearby Foothill Freeway, based on a report from a witness, but the witness “was mistaken,” CHP Officer Peter Nicholson said.
According to the CHP, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda south on Michillinda Avenue, accompanied by two male passengers, ages 16 and 17, when the crash occurred.
“For unknown reasons at this time, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the raised concrete curb edge,” the CHP reported.
“He continued westbound and collided with the chain-link fence,” the CHP reported. “The vehicle then collided with (a) descending dirt/shrub embankment and rolled over.”
The driver, Andyn Bae, 17, and a passenger, Eric Gullekson, 16, both from Temple City, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the CHP. Bae would have turned 18 on Monday, the coroner’s office reported.
The other 17-year-old boy, who was from Monterey Park, died at a hospital, the CHP reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
“It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor in this traffic crash,” the CHP reported.
Pasadena police had reported preliminarily that there were five people in the vehicle and three were taken to a trauma center with very serious injuries. However, it was later determined that there were only three people in the vehicle, said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena.
