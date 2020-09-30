LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 39-year-old woman was charged Tuesday in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the nine-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana from his Southern California home.
Sodsai Predpring Dalzell was charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary, according to a complaint filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors.
She appeared in court Tuesday, but it is not clear whether she entered a plea. An email to her attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.
The 64-year-old Montana told sheriff’s deputies that the girl was asleep Saturday in a playpen in his house in Malibu when a woman he did not know entered and picked up the child.
Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted her, tried to de-escalate the situation and asked her to give back the baby, authorities said.
After a brief struggle, Jennifer Montana pried the girl away, and Dalzell fled from the home, authorities said. She was later arrested nearby.
No one was hurt.
