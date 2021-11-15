MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found in a remote Northern California forest last year have been identified as belonging to a man reported missing for more than 15 years, authorities say.
David Neily was 69 years old when he was last seen by a family member in the coastal town of Albion in April 2006, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday.
Investigators later found his vehicles on a property in the tiny town of Westport before the case went cold.
Last May, an employee at private nature reserve contacted the sheriff’s office after finding human remains in an old-growth Douglas-fir forest in Branscomb, about 3.5 miles from where his car was found, the statement said.
DNA analysis of his remains and dental records determined they belonged to Neily.
