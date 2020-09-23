MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have broken up a drug-trafficking operation that was moving marijuana, heroin and cocaine from California to Wisconsin, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
US Attorney Matthew Krueger said during a news conference that federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed search warrants, seizing 33 firearms, cash, marijuana, cocaine and more than 700 grams of heroin in California and Milwaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.