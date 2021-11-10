LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal agency announced Tuesday that it is taking a step toward designating a new national marine sanctuary off the central California coast that would be named for the region’s Indigenous people.
The proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would span 7,000 square miles off San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
The area’s ecosystems are rich in wildlife, provide habitat for threatened and endangered animals and serve as nurseries for commercially and recreationally fished species.
The designation was proposed in 2015 by the Northern Chumash Tribal Council to recognize and preserve tribal history, protect marine resources and create new opportunities for research and economic growth, NOAA said.
The agency will now seek public comment on the proposal, whose boundaries are set to exclude an area near Morro Bay proposed for offshore wind energy development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.