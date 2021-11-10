SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California parole panel on Tuesday recommended for the fifth time that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be freed from prison, decisions previously rejected by two governors.
Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.
She was 19 when she and other followers fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared their blood on the walls.
The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.
A two-person panel of parole commissioners first recommended in April 2016 that she be freed. But her release has been consistently blocked, twice by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and twice by Gov. Gavin Newsom, both Democrats.
